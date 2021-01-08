David Plouffe rejects calls to 'move on' after GOP coup attempt: ‘These people need to burn in hell’
MSNBC screengrab.

Democratic strategist David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama's successful 2008 presidential campaign, rejected calls to "move on" following the violent failed insurrection waged by supporters of Donald Trump.

Plouffe explained the situation facing Democrats during a Friday appearance on "Deadline: White House" with host Nicolle Wallace.

"We have COVID from a health standpoint, we have the economy, the climate change, so many issues," Plouffe noted. "But what happened this week -- and it wasn't just this week, it is Donald Trump's entire four years -- but certainly post-election to try to undermine the Constitution, destroy our democracy, leading to the deaths of five people and the Capitol being basically torn apart and taken over."

"This has to be something that we don't move away from and Ted Cruz and [Josh] Hawley and the Trump family, they're all going to want to say, 'You know what, let's just move on, we need to be unified.' And to hell with that," Plouffe said.

"These people need to burn in hell for what they've done to our country," he demanded. "Sorry, I'm worried that we are going to move on and we can't."

Watch:

David Plouffe www.youtube.com