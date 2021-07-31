'Several different crimes': Harvard legal scholar details the many laws Trump broke

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe broke down the possible crimes former President Donald Trump committed when he leaned on the Justice Department to lie about the integrity of the presidential election.

"Prof. Tribe, explain to me how, I mean, you know — I know Congressman [Jerry ] Connolly wasn't astonished. Evan [Perez] and I were that such a call, even such a quote would have happened," said anchor Erin Burnett. "'Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.' So we've got notes now showing that this occurred. Tell me why it's so significant."

"Well, these contemporary notes by the acting assistant attorney general's deputy are compelling evidence that the president was committing several different crimes," said Tribe. "It was violating crimes relating to stealing elections, crimes relating to pressuring government officials to engage in political activity, violations of 18 U.S. Code section 610, violations of 18 U.S. Code section 2383."

"But the point would really be not to simply enumerate a laundry list of crimes, but we know from firsthand evidence with the cooperation of the new Justice Department that is finally finding its sea legs that the president was engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to overturn the results of a free and fair election," continued Tribe. "It was the leadup to the insurrection, puts the insurrection in context. It shows what his motives were in rallying people in this violent mob to sack the Congress. It was all part of a plan to say, I don't care if there was no real corruption, just say there was, say the election was stolen, and then turn it over to me. That is criminal activity."

