WATCH: Right-wing host tells Trump to 'face reality' because his Georgia candidate is losing
President of the United States Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Conservative radio host John Fredericks broke the news to former President Donald Trump that the candidate he has endorsed for governor in Georgia is losing in every poll.

During an interview on Tuesday, Trump said that Republican David Perdue has a "good shot" to win the race for governor because he recently attended a rally with the former president.

"Perdue has been consistently down by 7 to 9 [points]," Fredericks said. "We're waiting for new polls to come out."

"Yeah, it will be interesting, John, to see what the polls say after the rally," Trump argued. "Because it was the Saturday before last."

"You've got to get to another rally in Georgia," Fredericks pleaded before ending the interview. "I think if you do that, Perdue can turn the corner and, sir, win this election. But we're behind. You've got to face reality. But we need you in Georgia."

"And the press will blame Trump," Trump complained. "They won't blame anybody else. So, you know, that's the way it goes."

The former president told Fredericks that he wants to defeat the current Republican governor, Brian Kemp, because he failed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

