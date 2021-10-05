Trump's former Russia expert has a message for voters if he runs in 2024

President Donald Trump has teased a possible 2024 run, while others assume that it's merely a ploy to raise more money for his super PAC. But speaking to MSNBC's Ari Melber on Monday, former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, told voters what they need to think about first.
Hill's new book, There Is Nothing for You Here, is on sale Tuesday and outlines how her life led her to public service and her experience in the toxic Trump White House. She makes the case that he and his allies continue to be a significant threat to the existence of American democracy.
"I want to stress that I do believe he was legitimately elected [in 2016] so that the people who voted were not swayed necessarily about Vladimir Putin or any of the other things we've talked about over the last several years," she prefaced. "They voted for President Trump because they mistakenly believed he was going to do something for them. He was going to fix all of the problems, which, frankly, are still festering. Unfortunately, what we saw is that president trump only intended to do something for himself. He was Trump first, not America first."
She went on to say that what she hopes people do is not look at it from an ideological perspective because that's not what he believes in. He believes in Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump doesn't have any ideology," she said. "And really, what we're on the verge of doing now is throwing away a democracy that we have built up over hundreds of years, something that everybody here in the United States values. We're not red. We're not blue Americans. We're Americans. And this is one of those pivotal moments where we all have to stand up and stand together and not tear ourselves apart. And Donald Trump is an incredibly divisive person who is focused just on his own interests."
