Trump accuses DirecTV of being a 'communist movement' because 'very popular channel' OAN is being dropped
OAN/screen grab

Former President Donald Trump accused television broadcaster DirecTV of participating in a "communist movement" because conservative news channel OAN will not have its contract renewed.

DirecTV announced last month that it would drop the far-right channel, which has been a cheerleader for Trump and his lies about the 2020 presidential election.

"I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly by the Radical Left lunatics running the networks."

"Instead of being allowed to grow, their voice is being shuttered," he added. "Don't let it happen, cancel DirecTV. If you feel infringed by what this Communist movement is doing, cancel DirecTV!"

