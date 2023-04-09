Trump sends bonkers all-caps 'Happy Easter' message 'to all those weak & pathetic RINOs'
President Donald Trump, left, stands next to the Easter Bunny, right (Screen capture).

Former President Donald Trump used the Easter holiday to attack his perceived opponents.

In a message posted to his Trump Social platform, Trump ranted about the Easter Sunday holiday in all capital letters.

RELATED: 'We're both white Americans': SNL's Trump compares himself to Jesus and Ron DeSantis to Judas in Easter opener

The former president called out "weak and pathetic RINOs" and "radical left Democrats, socialist Marxists, & communists."

"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE," he ranted. "THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON'T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!"

SmartNews Trump Indictment