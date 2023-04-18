Former President Donald Trump complained on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he had voted for President Joe Biden.

During an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday, Musk said he had voted for the current president in the 2020 election.

"I didn't vote for Trump," he explained. "I actually voted for Biden. I'm not saying I'm a huge fan of Biden, since that would be inaccurate."

Trump used his Truth Social platform to react to Musk's remarks.

"I don't believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute!" Trump exclaimed. "He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?"

"Elon is just trying to make friends with the absolutely horrible Biden Administration because of all the government subsidies he gets, and all the permits he needs," he continued. "His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES. HE IS JUST 'MENDING FENCES!'"

It was not immediately clear how Musk could benefit by telling the Fox News audience that he did not vote for the Republican candidate.