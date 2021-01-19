Trump's final address ridiculed as only Newsmax airs it: 'Tomorrow can't come soon enough'
Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the White House. (CNN/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump made a final address from the White House Tuesday that sang his own praises and celebrated himself and the achievements he thinks he was able to conjure while in office. He wished the incoming administration well without saying the names of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump has refused to accept his loss, continuing to shout at aides over the weekend that he won. But as he stepped to the podium on Tuesday, the outgoing president said his final "bye."

Unfortunately for Trump, his video was released at the same time that President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington. The only network that covered his speech was Newsmax.



The slate of absurd claims of success and celebrations of himself drew fast criticism and condemnations from those online. See their comments below: