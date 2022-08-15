Fox News host asks Trump to call off 'violent rhetoric' against FBI for 'just doing their job'

Fox News host Steve Doocy asked former President Donald Trump to denounce violent rhetoric and threats against law enforcement by his supporters after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate.

During a Monday segment about the FBI search on Fox & Friends, Doocy reported that there had been "very specific threats" against FBI agents and government officials.

"It would be great for everybody to tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI because the FBI simply was doing what the DOJ asked them to do," he explained. "The attorney general is the boss of the guy at the FBI, of all the people at the FBI."

He added: "So with all of these threats going around, it would ultimately be great if the former president who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement, posed with a thousand police departments coast to coast, it would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement and, in particular, the FBI that was just doing their job."

Watch the video below.