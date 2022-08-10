'A sign of guilt': CNN host notes Trump would consider himself guilty for pleading the Fifth
CNN International host Lynda Kinkade reminded viewers that former President Donald Trump considers the Fifth Amendment "a sign of guilt" after he asserted the privilege during a deposition in New York.

In a report on Wednesday morning, Kinkade noted that Trump had refused to answer questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is investigating decades of alleged financial fraud.

"In the past, Trump has said not answering questions would be a sign of guilt," Kinkade explained. "Did he answer any questions today?"

Correspondent Kara Scannell confirmed that Trump had invoked his Fifth Amendment right.

The correspondent explained: "Even though the former president said that very comment in 2016 when he was out on the campaign trail, today behind closed doors in the building behind me, he said he's not going to answer any questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination."

During his 2016 campaign, Trump argued that the use of the Fifth Amendment was a sign of guilt.

“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment,” he said, referring to Hillary Clinton.

