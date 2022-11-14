DOJ asked to investigate Trump's claims he sent FBI to help Ron DeSantis win in 2018
Screenshots

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland was asked to investigate former President Donald Trump's claim that he sent the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents to ensure that Ron DeSantis (R) won his race for governor in 2018.

In messages posted to social media last week, Trump labeled the Florida governor as "DeSanctimonious." And he also claimed that he had sent the FBI to assist DeSantis during the 2018 campaign against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

"I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart," Trump wrote. "I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen."

On Monday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, a member of DeSantis' cabinet, shared a letter asking Garland to investigate the matter.

"It is imperative you address these allegations immediately," Fried told Garland. "There was no widespread election fraud in the 2018 Election in Florida. There was no broad allegation that the election was being stolen from Ron DeSantis in favor of Andrew Gillum. I know because I was on the ballot in 2018."

In a statement, Fried said Garland must ensure that Trump's administration did not "tamper" with Florida ballots.

"If the President was tampering with state ballots, we need to know," the statement said. "If he is fabricating these allegations in the name of politics, we also need to know. Either way, these actions hurt our democracy and Floridians deserve to know their elections are operating with integrity."

In a message on Twitter, Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur said that the FBI's involvement in the Florida election "never happened."

SmartNews