Seth Meyers taunts Trump for low-energy Georgia rally where people left early

"Late Night" hose Seth Meyers couldn't help but ridicule former President Donald Trump after a lackluster showing at his Georgia rally over the weekend.

Citing videos of the speech, Meyers said supporters were seen leaving early. One reporter from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution even tweeted that the crowd was much smaller than anything he'd seen in Georgia since 2016. Trump's staff scrambled to clean up the flub Sunday, claiming that there were 25-35,000 people in attendance. In fact, there were empty chairs.

But what Meyers found the most bizarre was a moment in which Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced Trump with an overwhelming amount of shouting about his new plot to reinstate Trump as president.

According to Gaetz, he will win back the House of Representatives, impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and appoint Donald Trump as the Speaker of the House. Trump took the stage after the announcement from Gaetz, saying simply, "Well, that's interesting."

Trump tried to pull out some of his greatest hits, but Mayers said it was clear they were "bored out of their minds." It certainly wasn't getting the responses it once did from the MAGA crowds around the country.

"They watch his rallies like I watch Shawshank on a Sunday afternoon. It's comforting, it's familiar, and I definitely don't make it to the end," said Meyers.

See the video below: