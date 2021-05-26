Trump lashes out at New York grand jury — but he doesn't have any idea what the case is about

President Donald Trump proved that he has no idea what legal problems he's facing when posting on his blog Tuesday night.

The Washington Post revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance had empaneled a grand jury into the financial problems facing the Trump Organization. At issue is whether Trump lied about his assets, inflated them for loans and deflated them for property taxes.

But in his blog Tuesday, Trump accused prosecutors of targeting him for the Russia investigation, which has nothing to do with the case in New York.

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," Trump proclaimed. "It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it's never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information."

He went on to rant about how he's been persecuted more than any other president and how they should be more respectufl to him because he "did a great job for our Country (sic)."

"This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it's being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors," Trump closed.