A witness who was expected to testify before a Georgia grand jury in Donald Trump’s election interference case indicated Monday night that his testimony may not be needed.

“Just got word: the jury is chewing on what they have. They may not need the last of us before making a call. We will see shortly,” independent journalist George Chidi posted on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Asked by another user whether he was “glad or disappointed,” Chidi said he was “indifferent.”

Chidi was initially expected to testify before the Fulton County grand jury Tuesday morning but said earlier in the day he was told to appear Monday.

“They’re moving faster than they thought,” Chidi wrote on his account.

Chidi’s account is the latest indication that the Fulton County grand jury is on the brink of voting to indict the former president.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted: “This may be the climactic moment. Appears Fulton County grand jury is voting or just about to vote:”



