'That's cold blooded': Trump critics stunned by depths president went to as he scammed supporters out of money
Shutterstock

On Saturday, a bombshell report from The New York Times revealed that former President Donald Trump's campaign was deceiving its donors, turning one-time payments into recurring monthly donations without their knowledge by automatically checking the box to do so and making it hard to see on the page confirming the contribution. This deception led to more than one in ten Trump donors demanding refunds for the money they never agreed for the campaign to take out of their bank accounts.

Stunned commenters on social media blasted the Trump campaign for the sleazy tactic, accusing him of perpetrating a financial scam on the very people who tried to keep him in office.