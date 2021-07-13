WATCH: Author reveals how Trump threatened him if he published shocking quote about Adolf Hitler

Michael Bender's new book revealed a shocking conversation between former President Donald Trump and his former chief of staff John Kelly in which Trump said that late Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler had a legacy of positive achievements.
The new book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, out Tuesday, included the shocking story, but it was an interview with TMZ in which Bender revealed that Trump actually threatened him if he included the comment.
The WSJ reporter recalled Trump twice inviting him to his Florida golf resort Mar-a-Lago to hand over stories and details. Bender said that the former president's response to questions about the Hitler quote was to call it "defamatory." Bender assumed that Trump meant he wasn't afraid of launching a lawsuit if he published it.
Watch the interview below: