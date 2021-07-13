WATCH: Author reveals how Trump threatened him if he published shocking quote about Adolf Hitler

The White House had an election "war room" set up in the Map Room of the West Wing. But Rudy Giuliani was staged in his own little "command center" in the formal part of the White House on the second floor, in the Red Room. He was joined by his son Andrew, who is now running for governor in New York.

"The Giulianis made for an odd scene, as partygoers swirled around them," the book recalled. "After a while, Rudy Giuliani started to cause a commotion. He was telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump and was trying to get into the president's private quarters to tell him about it. Some people thought Giuliani may have been drinking too much and suggested to [campaign manager Bill] Stepien that he go talk to the former New York mayor. Stepien, Meadows and Jason Miller took Giuliani down to a room just off the Map Room to hear him out."

"What's happening in Michigan?" Giuliani asked. But none of them knew, it was too early to call.

That's when Giuliani suggested that the president declare victory, even if it was clear that he didn't win and that the election was too early to call for states that aren't allowed to count ballots until after polls close.

When it came to Pennsylvania, Giuliani suggested the same.

"Just say we won Pennsylvania," Giuliani said, according to the book. "Giuliani's grand plan was to just say Trump won, state after state, based on nothing."

The campaign decided against it.

Read the full excerpt.