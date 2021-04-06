The first public intelligence meeting in two years will happen after they were hidden to protect Donald Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faced scornful backlash on Tuesday after he complained that the Department of Justice had not released tapes that were collected in an investigation which he says will exonerate him. Gaetz is on record claiming that he was being extorted in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. He has also denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

<p>"They wanted $25 million to make false allegations against me go away," Gaetz wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "My family would never pay a bribe."</p><p>"Now, the DOJ must release the tapes implicating their former colleague in the smear campaign against me," he added. "It's all on the tapes."</p><p>Gaetz has also previously said that travel records would prove he is telling the truth. Those records were never produced.</p><p>Some Twitter commenters argued that extortion is suggestive of guilt.</p><p>"Wouldn't you have to be guilty of the alleged crime for this to be a reasonably successful extortion?" one person asked.</p><p>Others reveled in Gaetz's potential downfall.</p><p>Read a sampling of the comments below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Wouldn't you have to be guilty of the alleged crime for this to be a reasonably successful extortion? 🤔🤔<br/>— Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) <a href="https://twitter.com/speculawyer/status/1379519135294521345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This is an interesting way of saying “I had sex with a 17 year old but won't admit it"<br/>— Ben (@BestCoastBen) <a href="https://twitter.com/BestCoastBen/status/1379519332703608832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The only way to make this go away is to go in Tucker Carlson again.<br/>— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) <a href="https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/1379517460471111680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">They who? Children that were sex trafficked?<br/>— fat al (@stillfatal) <a href="https://twitter.com/stillfatal/status/1379518344726990848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Its amazing how much this is not helping you.<br/>— America's next top Data model (@realColinHobby) <a href="https://twitter.com/realColinHobby/status/1379520693897924608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">So much effort in deflecting just makes you look more guilty. The public is not going to forget about the DOJ investigation, Matt.<br/>— Chris Pilant (@pilantc1) <a href="https://twitter.com/pilantc1/status/1379520783823863810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Those are two separate incidents that has nothing to do with you child trafficking a 17-year-old<br/>— Donna Mae Muse (@DonnaMaeMuse2) <a href="https://twitter.com/DonnaMaeMuse2/status/1379521617613651968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The idea that you can muddy the waters (and escape prosecution) with this extortion story is funny.<br/><br/>There's a saying that you and many of the people replying here will be familiar with, and it's never been more true than it is right now: <br/><br/>Nothing can stop what's coming!<br/><br/>😂<br/>— The Unknown Comic (@Gong_Show75) <a href="https://twitter.com/Gong_Show75/status/1379522174055145472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Keep talking.... can I visit you when you are in jail ?<br/>— The Real Simon Owusu, Official ! (@zx8086) <a href="https://twitter.com/zx8086/status/1379522858897051649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">No, please keep talking and tweeting about it Rick. You're doing just fine. 🤣<br/>— dodahead88 (@dodahead88) <a href="https://twitter.com/dodahead88/status/1379519350927810561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">There are no false allegations here you know it and the public knows it and the 17-year-old knows it and the 17-year-old's lawyer knows it<br/>— Donna Mae Muse (@DonnaMaeMuse2) <a href="https://twitter.com/DonnaMaeMuse2/status/1379521799218597889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Still trying to talk your way out of sex trafficking and sex with a minor, huh Matt.....GFY................<br/>— Just Sylvia 🌸🌺🐶🌸🌼 (@1966resister) <a href="https://twitter.com/1966resister/status/1379519203376394240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The difference between Trump and Matt Gaetz is that Gaetz wants to have sex with someone else's daughter.<br/>— 🌊Rocky🌊 (@CheyenneNDN) <a href="https://twitter.com/CheyenneNDN/status/1379520809559937024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Being extorted means you're guilty<br/>— Lori 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@LoriBla40976212) <a href="https://twitter.com/LoriBla40976212/status/1379517704319737858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">i heard the tapes were recorded on hunter bidens laptop specifically<br/>— abdul 🐈⬛ (@Advil) <a href="https://twitter.com/Advil/status/1379516755341623297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Being extorted for the crime of sex trafficking doesn't absolve you of the crime of sex trafficking.<br/>— Chris P. Baken (@ChrisPBaken1) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisPBaken1/status/1379516993611689984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Ummm, it isn't hard for false allegations to go away. Apparently Trumps DOJ thought the allegations needed investigated. Good luck in court.<br/>— Aksnoball (@aksnoball) <a href="https://twitter.com/aksnoball/status/1379517208062267395?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I'm enjoying your downfall! Please keep struggling!<br/>— Tuna Classic (@GottaHaddock) <a href="https://twitter.com/GottaHaddock/status/1379516912099545093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Dude you're just making yourself look even more desperate and guilty.<br/>— Alex Mcphail (@AlexMcphail2539) <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexMcphail2539/status/1379517084930019336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>