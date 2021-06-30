'He'll be out there selling pillows': MSNBC panel predicts Trump will be 'done' after pending indictments

The thought is that President Donald Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg and/or the Trump Organization will be officially indicted on Thursday. While the former president claims that it isn't a big deal and isn't going to impact him personally, those on "Deadline White House" with Nicolle Wallace think otherwise.

MSNBC commentator and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) disputed that, saying that Trump won't admit it, but it will ultimately be a problem for him.

"Well, first of all, we know what the ex-president will do. He will lie," she predicted. "He will try to pretend that this is some unfairness on the part of the criminal justice system. But we also know what he cares about. And what he cares about is his branding. He has built the brand and the Trump Organization over decades with the help of the man that will be indicted tomorrow. And the man who is indicted tomorrow is the one who knows everything about how Donald Trump lied in his businesses, about his assets, about the taxes he owed, about what things were worth, about how he treated people. He lied about whether or not he owed people money. So, all of that is really going to hurt Donald Trump, whether he admits it or not, because his business will never be looked on as a shining success again by the people who need to see it as a positive, the bankers, the funders, the investors. He's done. He is done as a businessman. He's going to be out there selling pillows in about ten minutes."

See the full discussion below:



