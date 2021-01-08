'ISIS is jealous' they didn’t think to just barge into the Capitol like Trump supporters: Malcolm Nance

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," counterintelligence expert Malcolm Nance explained how the insurrectionit at the Capitol could have ended much worse — and noted that the whole incident is humiliating to our national security apparatus on the world stage.

"My impression was several of those members could have in fact been a capture-and-kill team that was operating within that crowd," said Nance. "People were there with weapons, and zip ties. Police flex cuffs. They fully intended to take Democratic members, quite possibly either harass them, beat them, we don't know. The Capitol Police were supposed to prevent that. They could have captured and executed a representative, member of the government, and occupy that building if not set it on fire."

"The only thing about this is — ISIS is jealous they didn't think of it first," added Nance. "Just getting a bunch of people and walking up to the building."

Watch below: