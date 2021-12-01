Trump claims Jan. 6 riot is proof he won: 'If you lost the election, people don't act that way'

President Donald Trump argued this week that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is evidence that he won the 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with GBN host Nigel Farage. The interview was recorded on Monday and it aired on Wednesday.

While speaking to Farage, the former president declined to characterize his Jan. 6 rally as a "mistake" despite the attack on the Capitol.

"January 6 was a protest," he insisted. "I have never spoken in front of a crowd that size. Nobody ever talks about that. And then, unfortunately, some bad things happened. But also, the other side had some very bad things happen."

Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of failing to prepare for the riot that he incited.

He also said that he understood how the crowd felt.

"They were so angered and so upset and people crying," he recalled. "They were so angered by it. Now, if you lost the election, people don't act that way. And they knew that we won the election and they went there."

Watch the video below from GBN.