Trump schedules Fox News phone interview to rant about Biden's first press conference
www.rawstory.com

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly scheduled a Fox News telephone interview that will follow President Joe Biden's first formal press conference.

Biden's event is scheduled to take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

According to a Fox News announcement, Trump will join host Laura Ingraham during her 10 p.m. broadcast. Ingraham is expected to interview the former president by telephone.