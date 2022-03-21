Trump: Biden is 'stupid' and maybe 'responsible for destroying the world'
Former US President Donald Trump, pictured in Florida on September 11, 2021, saw his bogus fraud claims debunked by courtrooms, state governments and Congress across the United States (AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

Former President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that President Joe Biden might be "responsible for destroying the world" because he is trying to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

During an interview on Fox Business, Trump told host Stuart Varney that Israel should oppose any nuclear deal with Iran.

"It's the end of Israel if that happens," the former president opined. "I don't think Israel can actually let it happen. It is the worst deal and also you're going to see nukes all over the Middle East. Everyone else is going to get them too. It will be the end."

"So why is Biden doing it?" Varney asked.

"Because he's stupid," Trump replied. "OK? Because he's stupid. And because they're stupid. And they shouldn't be in power anyway. But they're destroying our country and they may ultimately be responsible for destroying the world."

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

Trump: Biden is 'stupid' and maybe 'responsible for destroying the world' www.youtube.com


Media SmartNews Video