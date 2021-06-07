Trump praises Joe Manchin's obstruction after years of opposing the filibuster as president
President Donald Trump giving a speech at Trump Tower (image via screengrab).

Monday morning, former President Donald Trump called into Fox Business News to tell Stewart Varney that he loves Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for refusing to eliminate the filibuster. But the comments come after Trump spent four years railing against the filibuster and demanding it be destroyed.

Manchin is refusing to bring down the filibuster, but he's also refusing to mandate the filibuster actually be used by senators if they want to stop legislation. As it stands currently, senators can obstruct any legislation by threatening to filibuster but not doing it.

Now that the tactic is being used to stop Democratic legislation, Trump loves the policy.

NBC News reporter Benjy Sarlin and others posted screen captures of past support for eliminating the senate procedure, noting how emphatically Trump demanded McConnell stop it.



