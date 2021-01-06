Trump Jr warns ‘we are coming for’ Republicans who don’t try to overturn the election: We will turn the other cheek no more

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain on Wednesday repeatedly asked senator-elect Raphael Warnock to say whether he'd vote to add two more states or expand the Supreme Court until moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut her off. The conservative McCain, back from three months on maternity leave, congratulated Warnock on his projected win over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who McCain criticized in the next segment as a phony populist, and then asked the Democrat whether he stood with some members of his party who've called for dramatic measures to fight anti-democratic GOP tactics.

<p>"You know, I watched the race closely just like everyone else, and you talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail and the need to unify the country and unify Georgians," McCain said, "but progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court with more members. Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted, quote, 'buckle up.'"</p><p>McCain demanded the newly elected senator to go on the record with his stance on those proposals.</p><p>"You can understand how hard it's hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity, but will you do the same thing as [Sen.] Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up with those things?" McCain said.</p><p>Warnock declined to disavow those ideas, and said he's more focused on helping the voters who elected him than proposals that are being argued by pundits online.</p><p> "I'm not focused on any of those things," he said. "Those are interesting conversations inside the Beltway, but I have been on the campaign trail for months, and I'll tell you what ordinary people are asking me about. They're wondering, are they going to lose their health care in the middle of a pandemic? We've got 1.8 million Georgians who have preexisting conditions and, you know, sometimes these words become political buzzwords."</p><p>McCain insisted that Americans cared just as much about those proposals as she does.</p><p>"I do believe that average Americans care about packing the courts, and I would like to know if you agree with Joe Manchin and agree that you are not for that," she said.</p><p>Warnock assured her voters he'd spoken to recently cared more about getting help during a pandemic.</p><p>"My job is to take the job and take the concerns that are being raised by my constituents, and what I'm telling you is that they're asking about their health care, they're asking about whether or not they can earn a livable wage while working hard every day, and they're wondering when in the world they're going to get relief after waiting for it for months, and right now what is the Senate doing?" he said. "They're engaged in this shameless exercise of privilege and power, challenging the basic norms of our government. The people of Georgia rose up and rebuked that kind of politics last night, and I intend to represent their interests in the U.S. Senate and make sure they have health care, to make sure they enjoy livable wage and their voice can be heard in their democracy."</p><p>McCain wasn't satisfied.</p><p> "Senator, I understand that," she said. "I'm just asking you a direct question. I just wanted to know if you -- "</p><p>That's when Goldberg had enough, and ushered the show to a commercial break.</p><p>"I'm going to end this," Goldberg said, then sharply scolded McCain as she tried to interrupt. "Hey, listen! We're going to say thanks to the senator-elect, Rev. Raphael Warnock."</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8905e57db0a74025d5a72aafb4f851af" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/naxqSsfZgto?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">01 06 2021 11 10 56</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naxqSsfZgto&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>