Donald Trump Jr. goes after 'pathetic' Minnesota Republican in preview of feud over House leadership bid
Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the Culture War tour at Antelope Gymnasium in 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Just hours after The Daily Beast reported that Donald Trump Jr. could get involved in an "ugly" battle over House Republican leadership, the former president's eldest son launched an attack on Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who is reportedly eyeing the position of Majority Whip should Republicans retake the House of Representatives next month.

Reacting to The Daily Beast article, which featured a quote from an unnamed Emmer-aligned GOP strategist that trashed rival Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for hiring Tucker Carlson's 24-year-old son to be his communications director, Trump Jr. slammed the Minnesota Republican for purported disloyalty.

"Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family?" Trump Jr. demanded to know on Twitter. "Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic!"

The chief whip position will become available if Republicans retake the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, as current Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will become Speaker, and current Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) will slide into the role of Majority Leader.

