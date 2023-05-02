Donald Trump Jr bashes Fox News for not having him on the network 'in nine months!'

On a new podcast, Donald Trump Jr. threw a fit over Fox News not inviting him on as a guest for nearly a year, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.

"'I’ve been watching the censorship happening, even in conservative mainstream media,' Trump Jr. said on a Monday edition of the right-wing Steak for Breakfast podcast," reported Zachary Petrizzo. "'You saw what Fox did to Tucker Carlson last week, and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino, and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative like: Is it a brilliant plan to send $130 billion to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations in the world?'"

Trump Jr. then attacked Fox for not bringing him onto their shows.

“I used to be on Fox three, four, five, six, ten times a week," said Trump Jr. "I haven’t been on in nine months. Not a call, not an invite, not anything. So I understand what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices.”

Trump Jr. is not the only once-frequent Fox News guest who has raged at the network for cutting him off. MyPillow CEO and elections conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has similarly trashed the network after it stopped booking him, even speculating that they might be "in on" the plot to rig elections against former President Donald Trump.

All of this comes amid ongoing legal problems for Fox News. The network settled Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit for $787 million last month, but other litigation remains, including a similar lawsuit by elections equipment firm Smartmatic, a shareholder lawsuit against Fox parent company's longtime chief Rupert Murdoch and several other executives, and legal action by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who alleges a toxic work environment and a plot by Fox attorneys to coerce her into giving misleading testimony.