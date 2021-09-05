Former Republican Congresswoman calls on Donald Trump Jr's cell phone records to be subpoenaed

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) called on Donald Trump Jr.'s cell phone and text message records to be subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee.

She responded to the legal arguments by "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Chansley's lawyer that he was in love with Donald Trump much in the way a person would be with their first love. This apparently meant he couldn't be held accountable for his actions because he was transfixed.

"This is sad that people who believed in Donald Trump are now going to pay for the personal cost, as they should," said Comstock. "These were criminal actions on Jan 6th. I don't think we have gotten to the bottom of it because I think a lot of the people who need to be held reasonable, people at the White House, who may very well, as information comes out, been involved in this rally and egging on this kind of activity. And that's why I think it's so important that we get these phone records, get the text records of people."



"Even Kevin McCarthy's records?" asked Acosta.

"I think anybody," she agreed. "One of the first people I'd focus on are people like Donald Trump Jr., Mark Meadows. People at the White House and conducting the rally. I do think, as Paul knows, I subpoenaed a lot of phone records and e-mail records in my day of the Clinton administration. Congress has an absolute right to subpoena those records, and I think what they have done is exactly appropriate."

See the discussion below:



