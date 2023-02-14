'Don Jr. is on coke': Trump's son says people mistake 'impassioned speech' for drug habit

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, complained this week that people often accuse him of having a cocaine habit instead of focusing on President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

During a rant on his Triggered podcast on Monday, Trump said that people suggest he's on cocaine after seeing his political speeches.

"I've been blessed beyond belief in this country," Trump told Kash Patel. "I got thrown into politics in my late 30s, and all the sudden, it's like, hey, I just actually believe this stuff. I will more than happily fight for it."

"It would have been a lot easier to shut the hell up and be a real estate developer," he continued. "It's so important to be in that fight. But I look at what they called me: a traitor. Adam Schiff wanted to try me for treason. You know, a crime punishable by death."

Trump accused Hunter Biden of taking "a billion from China" and laundering money.

"And it's like, he's an upstanding human being!" Trump exclaimed. "And then I give an impassioned speech, and they're like, 'Oh, Don Jr. is on coke!'"

Watch the video below from Triggered.