Donald Trump Jr. buried in mockery after complaining about failed Durham probe: 'You need your pacifier?'
Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump, his son Don Jr., and former aides are attacking the American judicial system after a jury declared that former Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann was innocent of accusations by special counsel John Durham.

Durham has focused on Sussmann as part of an investigation into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump's purported links to Russia. At the time of Durham's appointment, the former president promoted him as someone who would prove the Mueller probe was a fraud.

Taking to Twitter to attack the jurors, the eldest Trump son claimed that any jury in Washington, D.C. would be all-in for the Clintons. He went on to claim that liberals accused of crimes would all get off, referring to Hunter Biden who has never been arrested or accused of a crime by any judicial entity. Paul Pelosi was charged with a DUI while driving through wine country in northern California.

Many legal analysts noted that they didn't believe that Durham would win the case.

Don Jr.'s rants drew swift mockery from those online observing his fury.

See the examples below:







