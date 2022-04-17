'TIL Don Jr. is a furry': Eldest Trump son mocked after posting Easter meme with armed bunnies

Donald Trump Jr. is being mocked for an Easter meme he posted of people dressed as bunnies and holding guns and wearing grenades. The eldest Trump son used the image on Instagram while wishing people "Happy Easter." Easter is generally the holiest of days, and when Christians celebrate the leader of their church. The faith believes that the death of Christ ensured all sin was eradicated from those who believe. It is often characterized as the greatest act of love, earning Christ the title of the Savior.
Don Jr. took a different approach. Easter coincides with the pagan spring fertility festival, in which people come out of the darkness of winter and celebrate. Rabbits and eggs symbolize that fertility. So, Trump Jr. embraced the pagan tradition with the added twist of death and destruction.
Some online observed that those dressed in the costumes are also emblematic of the furry community, those who enjoy dressing up in cartoonish costumes. Some enjoy it as part of a sexual fetish. The younger Trump has never indicated he enjoys dressing up in costumes.
See the mockery below:
I didn't know we had to fight heavily armed furries to get Easter eggs. But OKhttps://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— Summer Solstice (@Summer Solstice) 1650225405
TIL Don Jr is a furryhttps://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— \u0258i\u029e\u1d0eoM\u0258\u0254\u0252q\ua644 (@\u0258i\u029e\u1d0eoM\u0258\u0254\u0252q\ua644) 1650233989
what happened to the trumps? just take a look at this mess don jr created, gun totting easter bunnieshttps://twitter.com/ChrisMurphyCT/status/1515803230944612357\u00a0\u2026— Elaine Warthen (@Elaine Warthen) 1650235906
There were three mass shootings this weekend, and junior posts this meme.https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— HG Tomato \ud83c\udf45 Wash Your Hands (@HG Tomato \ud83c\udf45 Wash Your Hands) 1650232014
Isn't this supposed to be the holiest of days?\nIt's a sickness.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— Andrea R MD (@Andrea R MD) 1650231197
There's a reason Don Jr.'s wife left him. I'm sure she loves her kids and wants them to be safe.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— Eugene V. Belitsky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Eugene V. Belitsky \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650235036
He needs urgent attention by a psychologist!https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udc1e Ladybug (@\ud83d\udc1e Ladybug) 1650236310
Just what a family friendly holiday about forgiving people needs: lethal weapons to kill the people you're too crazy to forgive for telling you to lay off the crack.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— Crimson Rampage\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Crimson Rampage\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1650235668
That's challenging Easter egg hunt for his unfortunate children. Maybe it's a family tradition.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1515780550438629381\u00a0\u2026— Mags Campbell (@Mags Campbell) 1650234850
These people make guns their whole personality, but on a day like this is just crazy! https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Ghost (@Ghost) 1650230311
What a loserhttps://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Deborah Lake (@Deborah Lake) 1650230180
Ah yes, the line famously quoted by Jesus of Nazareth before being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane. https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Your ol\u2019 pal Matty Al (@Your ol\u2019 pal Matty Al) 1650230553
I cannot for the life of me fathom what this is supposed to mean.https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Patrick Johanneson (@Patrick Johanneson) 1650229891
Whelp kids, no egg hunt for you!https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Maybe another time..\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f (@Maybe another time..\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f) 1650229799
Isn\u2019t that the point? To take the eggs? But it says \u201cit.\u201d Is it one egg? Did you get one egg and booby trap it with a claymore? I don\u2019t think that\u2019s in the spirit of Easter but my family wouldn\u2019t send a mob to attack sitting members of Congress, so maybe we do it differentlyhttps://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Derek cashat (@Derek cashat) 1650231122
How to give kids nightmares. Really, leave it to conservatives to take something innocent and joyful and turn it into something with all the joy of the Inquisition.https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— Jack'sHouse\u2721\ufe0fOfPancakes (@Jack'sHouse\u2721\ufe0fOfPancakes) 1650229802
Pagans don't carry guns.https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1515798783359164416\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udc9cfeji\ud83e\udd84 (@\ud83d\udc9cfeji\ud83e\udd84) 1650229694