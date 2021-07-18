‘Are we that stupid?’ Donald Trump Jr. veers off-script with ‘landslide’ election rant at youth rally
Donald Trump Jr. (Photo: Screen capture)

Turning Points USA held their conference over the weekend in COVID-plagued Florida. While they couldn't recruit the real Donald Trump to speak to their event, they managed to get Donald Trump Jr.

The eldest son of the former president and his first wife, Ivana Trump, Jr. told the TPUSA crowd that "they" can't cancel 150 million Americans. It's unclear where he pulled 150 million from, as his father was only able to secure 74 million votes. So it appears the Trump son doubled the number his father got in 2020. If those numbers were correct, Trump would have scored nearly 100 percent of the United States popular vote.

A Gallup survey released last month revealed that 56 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said they approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing. Few polling companies are even surveying how Donald Trump's approval is at this point, but YouGovAmerica shows it at 39 percent.

Screaming from the stage and gesticulating wildly, Trump Jr. mocked Hunter Biden for overcoming his addiction problems. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 19.7 million Americans over 12 suffered from some form of substance abuse. Hunter Biden's struggle is a problem that an increasing number of American families are facing. He was lucky to overcome the problems, but it was revealed that while his father was president in 2020, 97,000 Americans died due to an opioid overdose. It was the highest number yet and the highest number of Trump's presidency.

Trump Jr. went on to mock New York City for having election issues in which they accidentally released their test numbers earlier in their counting. He then complained that if people really cared about the safety and security of elections that they would want to open the ballots to be questioned. As was revealed in Arizona, the counters were able to change votes if they wanted by using the same color pens as used on the ballots. The companies "checking" the voting machines ultimately rendered them un-secured, costing the county millions of dollars. The so-called audit became such a joke that Arizona Republicans were calling on their own party to stop.

Other states had recounts and audits that elected officials did, some of whom were Republicans, and they found no irregularities. There were over 60 lawsuits where Trump lawyers couldn't show the court any evidence that there were irregularities or problems, and they were unable to get access to those ballots or sue their way to a recount. Many of those cases were even decided by judges that Donald Trump appointed.

Still, Trump Jr. spent much of his speech falsely implying that there was fraud, but he oddly never called it that.

"Are we that stupid?" he asked the audience without a hint of irony in his voice. While Trump Jr. let an audience member shout the word "landslide," he never once claimed that his father actually won the election.

See the video below:

