Trump, Jr. lashes out at 'crazy teachers' as an 'actual cause' of school shootings

Donald Trump, Jr. lashed out at public school teachers as he ranted in defense of guns following Tuesday's school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

"It's the gun, it's not the sociopath wielding it, folks," he said in a video posted to Rumble. "If it wasn't for the gun, this kid would be a well-adjusted, reasonable individual, he'd be a wonderful human being, right?"

"He wouldn't have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some sort of improvised device or a machete, he's a great kid, don't judge him," he said.

The 18-year-old suspect, who allegedly murdered 19 children and 2 teachers, reportedly was armed with a Daniel Defense AR-15 rifle and 1,6000 rounds of ammunition.









"We can't acknowledge what the actual causes are, it's not a drug-addict mother and a missing father and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools, crazy teachers teaching some of the crap I've talking about in these videos. It's none of those things," he said. "It never ends man."



"Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness, that's the problem, folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap," he said.

Trump, Jr. said, "no one can admit somebody is actually a piece of garbage and screwed up."

