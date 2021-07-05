Donald Trump Jr's Happy 4th of July tweet appears to forget his father isn't president

But things get so much worse.

"Meanwhile, the same local governments were pursuing a haphazard approach to identifying other potentially unsafe buildings across the region, with the age and height criteria that would prompt added scrutiny varying from one place to the next," said the Times. "At least one local government, the village of Key Biscayne, was opting to conduct no extra inspections at all, an official there said.

If the building inspectors focused only on the 10-story building done in the 1970s and 1980s it would still be "daunting." At least 270 of those such buildings stand in Miami-Dade County.

It turns out that through the 1980s and 1990s corruption was running through the building inspector's office.

"Grand jury inquiries through the 1980s and 1990s documented slipshod work by Miami-area building inspectors, though much of that scrutiny focused on inspections of single-family homes," said the Times. "Other criminal investigations have singled out government employees for taking gifts from developers, including, most recently, the top building official in Miami Beach."

But, there's still no proof that buildings constructed then are any better or worse than others. The data shows that more than 30 high-rise buildings in the Miami area from the late 1970s to the late 1980s have various states of repair.

"Eleven of those towers were 12 stories or higher and built in the three years preceding the construction of Champlain Towers South," said the Times. "All are now past the age at which they should have submitted reports proving they had been scrutinized by an engineer for structural and electrical problems."



After Hurricane Andrew in 1992, developers complained about new building requirements for homes, but the standards for buildings were even stricter because leaders wanted to ensure that they wouldn't come crumbling down in a hurricane. There are 14 structures in Bay Harbor Islands that were slated to submit a 40-year inspection report last year, but six have yet to respond. The town sent certified letters to three property owners but they were returned. Only one has completed the process.

"The small number of buildings that have yet to comply with the 40-year inspection have already received a notice of violation, and they are subject to fines if they do not timely comply with the certification process," Maria Lasday, the town manager of Bay Harbor Islands," the Times said citing an email from her.

In North Miami Beach, the Crestview Towers was had to be evacuated after the city fined the building for refusing to comply with the requirements. There's still no word on whether the building actually paid the fines. Only after the Champlain Tower collapsed did Crestview turn in its recertification report. Their lawyer swears that it was sent to the city, but there's no record of that.

