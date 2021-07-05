Donald Trump Jr's Happy 4th of July tweet appears to forget his father isn't president
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. Photo by Gage Skidmore

Some are wondering if Donald Trump Jr. forgot that his father isn't president.

His Independence Day tweet mirrored statements from his father about the "haters," but he then mocked anyone who said that they were "moving to Canada."

Many Trump supporters were furious that Joe Biden was elected as president, and the overwhelming majority of the Republican Party refuses to accept the 2020 election results. Still, it's unclear why the younger Trump would attack his father's own supporters who indicated they might move as a result of Biden's victory.

Trump Jr. was also questioned about a recent Fox News appearance in which some claimed he seemed inebriated.

See the tweet below:


