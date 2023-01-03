Donald Trump Jr. inks podcast deal with 'conservative alternative' to YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. has struck a multi-year podcast deal with the user-generated video platform Rumble, Axios reports.

Rumble, which is a conservative alternative to YouTube, will exclusively host the podcast called "Triggered with Don Jr," which shared the same name as his 2019 book.

Trump Jr. has over a million subscribers, making him one of the most highly-followed figures on the platform.

The podcast will likely feature Trump Jr.'s take on politics and current events.

"While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them," Trump Jr. said.

"Rumble has developed a relationship with Truth Social, the Twitter-like social platform created by Trump Jr.'s father, former President Trump. For example, Truth Social said it would join Rumble's new ad platform as its first publisher last year," Axios' report stated.

