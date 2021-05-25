Donald Trump Jr. melts down over Joe Biden lifting weights: 'You think that would happen with Trump?'

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the media on Tuesday over reports detailing President Joe Biden's exercise regime.

In a video uploaded to social media, the former president's son blasted a correspondent who asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for information about Biden's practice of lifting weights.

"I can tell you traveling with him a fair amount, sometimes he's hard to keep up with," Psaki told the reporter on Monday.

"Really, Jen?" Trump griped on Tuesday. "He can't walk up the stairs of Air Force One without falling over! Now, if you said that he's hard to keep up with because you have no idea what the hell he is saying when he's speaking, that I would understand. But if you're going to tell me that he's hard to keep up with physically when we don't see him doing anything early, we see lids being called in the middle of the day, you don't see him doing anything late."

"I mean, does anyone really believe he's hard to keep up with?" he complained. "You and I and any reasonable being with a brain has no idea what he's saying. But these are the hard-hitting questions from the media. I mean, oh, we're blowing it out. This is journalism. They're asking all the tough questions! What the hell are you asking about?"

Trump continued: "The president rides a stationary bike. Oh, that's wonderful!"

"You think that would happen with Trump?" he asked. "The world is on fire and we're pretending everything is just fine. Joe Biden is riding a bike and he's weightlifting! He's a strong and viable leader! You can't make it up, folks. So we've got to push back. We've got to call it out."

Watch the video below.