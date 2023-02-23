Donald Trump Jr.: Pete Buttigieg only became transportation secretary because 'he's the gay guy'

Donald Trump Junior lobbed a homophobic attack on United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during a Wednesday evening appearance on Newsmax.
Junior's remarks came after his father, former President Donald Trump, traveled to East Palestine, Ohio to mingle with residents who were adversely affected by the February 3rd Norfolk Southern train derailment and its toxic chemical spill. Trump's publicity stunt mainly consisted of a trip to McDonald's, handing out red hats and Trump-branded bottled water, and delivering a speech disparaging President Joe Biden and his administration's response to the disaster.
Junior, meanwhile, giddily carried on with the latter in a dehumanizing attack on Buttigieg, a Rhodes Scholar who served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana for eight years prior to launching his White House bid. Buttigieg is an expert on traffic patterns whose tenure as mayor earned him experience in managing infrastructure projects and is scheduled to visit East Palestine on Thursday.
READ MORE: 'You’re kind of a nerd, aren't you?' Chris Wallace pokes fun at Pete Buttigieg over traffic expertise
"There's not even expectation of these guys doing their jobs. You know, Pete has no business in that position. But, you know, he's the guy who had no business running for president but they let him do that cause he's gay and they check off a box and then he didn't win, so he's the gay guy, so we gotta give him something, let's make him transportation secretary," Junior said.
"What does he know about it? Nothing," Junior added. "His failure after failure after failure is truly affecting the American people."
Watch below or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Hackers working in the systems': Donald Trump Jr. suggests Russia is behind train derailments