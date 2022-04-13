‘This stuff is insane’: Trump Jr rants about teachers in ‘camouflage’ in attack on public education

Conservatives are expanding their QAnon adjacent conspiracy theories behind the harshly criticized "Don't Say Gay" bill passed by Florida Republicans and signed into law by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In addition to his unfounded allegations of "grooming" and indoctrination, Donald Trump, Jr. is now arguing that parents should take their kids out of public schools to save them from his imagined threats.

"Until we do something about it, give parents the ability to do something about it, it's over for our kids, for their future, for their education," Trump, Jr. says.

"And honestly, the only reason I can think of is that you're literally trying to indoctrinate and groom these children," the real estate heir said.

"I guess, at least they're easy to pick out and spot for the most part. But you never know, some may go under camouflage not have blue, green, purple hair. But this stuff is insane," he argued. "At least you can find them and see for yourself, but we need to do whatever we can to give parents the ability to pull their kids away from this nonsense."

"Just my opinion, right? I'll probably get canceled for it," he said.

Video of Trump, Jr. was posted to Twitter by former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski.