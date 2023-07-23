Donald Trump Jr. whines he hasn't been on Fox in 10 months
Don Trump Jr. (Photo by Chandan Khanna for AFP)

Donald Trump Jr. cried to "Flashpoint" host Gene Bailey that he hasn't been on television recently and he seems upset about it.

Bailey asked if the media would ever change to cover things in a pro-right way; he called it "accurately." The younger Trump agreed it was a "pipe dream."

"I just think those, you know, those people, you know, both on the conservative side as well as the leftist side — I mean I haven't been on Fox News in, uh, almost 10 months," he said. “You know, before my father officially entered the race, I was polling at second or third for the Republican nomination in 24.”

“But apparently, I don’t have a pulse on what’s going on anymore because, you know, they're in the can for someone else," he continued. "They wanted someone else to win, that's what that looks like. Its going to be a pipe dream as well, so I imagine they'll come back around."

In the past, Don Jr. has considered running for the U.S. Senate in Wyoming and he's spent a lot of time getting more involved in Montana politics.

See the comments in the video below or at the link here.


Trump Jr haz a sad

