Don Trump Jr. claims YouTube banned his father's interview because 'the comments on it were awesome'
Rumble/screen grab

Donald Trump Jr. believes that YouTube banned an interview with his father, former President Donald Trump, because too many young people left "awesome" comments.

YouTube said last week that it pulled the former president's interview with the NELK Boys because it violated the website's community guidelines.

In a video posted to Rumble on Monday, the former president's son lashed out at YouTube.

"There was nothing really controversial spoken about in this thing," Trump said, noting that his father predicted that YouTube would take down the video. "The conspiracy theory between truth -- the time keeps shrinking, guys. It used to take six months for a conspiracy theory to turn into the truth then six weeks then six days. Now it's about six hours. OK? Pretty soon it will be about six minutes."

Trump speculated that positive comments about his dad prompted YouTube to remove the video.

"What's scarier for the big tech overlords is the comments on it were awesome and that's what they're scared about," he opined. "The comments on this thing were overwhelmingly positive, which doesn't happen on big tech or social or anything like that."

"People saw my father in a different light. They saw him the way that I see him on a daily basis," Trump continued. "A different demographic was able to see him in a way that they got and understood and said, 'Wait a minute, I had no idea.' Because they've been spoonfed a narrative by big tech, by media, everything that they haven't been able to get over or get passed or see through."

He added: "So that scared them most and that's why the interview disappeared like that!"

Watch the video below.

