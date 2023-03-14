Donald Trump just called for another coup and hardly anyone even noticed

Donald Trump, the one-term ex-president who is running for the Republican nomination for president once again, on Monday advocated for yet another coup against the United States.

Trump is currently under at least four criminal investigations: his unlawful retention and refusal to return classified and other White House documents; his alleged election fraud attempts in Georgia; his alleged hush money payment to two women and the campaign finance issues those raise; and his alleged attempted coup, sometimes referred to as an "autocoup, or "autogolpe" – a self-coup – and the actions he took surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

After Trump's expected GOP challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was widely mocked two weeks ago for being unable to tell a reporter from a Murdoch outlet in the UK how he would handle the U.S. efforts to support Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal war, Fox's Tucker Carlson submitted written questions to all current and potential GOP presidential candidates.

DeSantis, in that now-infamous interview, had responded to the Ukraine question by telling the reporter: “Perhaps you should cover some other ground?" and, "I think I’ve said enough."

On Monday, sharing with viewers DeSantis' new, written response, Carlson declared the Ukraine issue is the most important question of our time: "Until tonight, no one could really say with precision where he stood on the war in Ukraine, which is arguably the most important topic in the world."

DeSantis' response made news largely because it is in direct opposition to current U.S. policy. The far-right Florida governor declared the war against Ukraine a mere "territorial dispute" and not in America's "vital national interests," as NBC News reported. (Experts disagree with DeSantis' position, with some calling the war against Ukraine a genocide.)

Trump's response, however, should have drawn as much attention.

Carlson, in the video below, very specifically says he submitted six questions about Ukraine to Trump, DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Greg Abbott, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Chris Sununu, Asa Hutchinson, John Bolton and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Not all responded.)

According to the segment on his show Monday night, none of those questions included a question about "regime change" in Russia.

And yet Trump's, DeSantis' and Pence's responses did, so it's possible Carlson wasn't being fully transparent, although why he didn't mention he asked that question seems important. And to be clear, the Biden administration has made clear regime change in Russia is not the goal.

So, first, here's DeSantis' response that mentions "regime change":

"A policy of 'regime change' in Russia (no doubt popular among the DC foreign policy interventionists) would greatly increase the stakes of the conflict, making the use of nuclear weapons more likely. Such a policy would neither stop the death and destruction of the war, nor produce a pro-American, Madisonian constitutionalist in the Kremlin. History indicates that Putin’s successor, in this hypothetical, would likely be even more ruthless. The costs to achieve such a dubious outcome could become astronomical."

And here's Trump's response that mentions "regime change":

"Should the United States support regime change in Russia?"

“No. We should support regime change in the United States, that's far more important. The Biden administration are the ones who got us into this mess,” Trump wrote, according to Carlson.

"Regime change," as most know, is the removal of a current government, often by force, which could also be called a coup.

If you google the definition of "regime change," you'll find this: "the replacement of one administration or government by another, especially by means of military force."

Certainly not at the ballot box.

Some might say, as they often do, "Well, maybe Donald Trump doesn't know what the term really means."

He does.

May 27, 2019: Asked about his military buildup in the Middle East and his pull-out of President Barack Obama's Iran nuclear deal, Trump told reporters, “We’re not looking for regime change. I want to make that clear.”

January 3, 2020: "President Donald Trump said Friday that America does not seek 'regime change' in Iran, less than a day after the U.S. launched an airstrike that killed the country’s top general, Qasem Soleimani."

Donald Trump called for another coup Monday night.

Watch Carlson's segment below or at this link.