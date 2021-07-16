'Rolling over like a dog': Conservative buries Kevin McCarthy's latest 'shoe-licking' trip to 'Trumpistan'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) traveled to Donald Trump's Bedminister resort in New Jersey for a Friday meeting.

The event is taking place as McCarthy deliberates over whether to nominate any Republicans for the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Conservative Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis ridiculed McCarthy for the meeting's optics.

"Truth be told, meeting with Trump is sort of like meeting with the head of state of some foreign country: Trumpistan. They have weird customs, speak a foreign language, and worship an idol. They have lots of weapons, know how to use them, and—oh yeah—also determine if you get your next job promotion," he wrote.

Lewis then put McCarthy's visit in context of the recent damning revelations about Trump's behavior in the weeks after the election, including his incitement of the deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

"Trump is the guy who just tried to overthrow the government," Lewis argued. "Every five minutes, more horrific revelations emerge. Less than 24 hours ago, leaks about Trump's 'Reichstag moment' surfaced."

Lewis also hammered McCarthy for subserviently trekking down to Trump's golf resort.

"It's also a sign of dominance," he wrote. "The meeting, after all, is at Trump National at Bedminster, New Jersey. Nobody goes to Jersey unless they're under duress. Kevin McCarthy is under duress. He's rolling over like a dog, as Trump might say... McCarthy is performatively licking the bottom of Trump's shoes (and I'm keeping it clean, here)."

