WATCH: Fox News hilariously adds a laugh track over exclusive interview with Donald Trump
Fox News screengrab.

Donald Trump appeared on the Fox News show "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday — and the network added a laugh track over the interview.

The network says host Greg Gutfeld, "parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week."

Clips posted to social media show Gutfeld gushing with praise for the twice-impeached former president, who had criticized the Fox host.

"I wouldn't say it's love," Gutfeld said. "I would say it's admiration and admitting that I was wrong because I was focusing on words and not deeds."


