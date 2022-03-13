WATCH: Coach Lou Holtz praises Trump's honesty and trustworthiness at South Carolina MAGA rally

No human being in history has been documented lying as extensively as former President Donald Trump, but you wouldn't know that from listening to retired football coach Lou Holtz.

Holtz explained why he backed Trump before the reality TV star secured the Republican nomination during a speech at the former president's campaign rally in South Carolina.

"I trusted him," Holtz said.

"When he told you something, he meant it," the 85-year-old former linebacker claimed.

"He said what he meant and he meant what he said," Holtz argued. "Everything he said he would do, he did. So I trust him completely."

Of course, what Holtz claimed is demonstrably false. In reality, Trump's biggest 2016 campaign promise, that Mexico would pay for his border wall, was a total lie and it wasn't his only one. Trump's "big lie" of election fraud was such a blood libel it incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"When The Washington Post Fact Checker team first started cataloguing President Donald Trump’s false or misleading claims, we recorded 492 suspect claims in the first 100 days of his presidency. On Nov. 2 alone, the day before the 2020 vote, Trump made 503 false or misleading claims as he barnstormed across the country in a desperate effort to win reelection," the newspaper reported in 2021. "This astonishing jump in falsehoods is the story of Trump’s tumultuous reign. By the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day. What is especially striking is how the tsunami of untruths kept rising the longer he served as president and became increasingly unmoored from the truth."



