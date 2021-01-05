Donald Trump denies he is conceding he lost — but his 'logic' doesn’t add up

President Donald Trump on Monday held his final 2020 campaign rally on the eve of the runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump however had a problem. He began his speech claiming that he lost the state of Georgia in November in a "rigged election." He went on to vow that Democrats are "noting going to take this White House."



He then went on to argue the importance of his supporters voting for Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) as a last line of defense against Democrats.

The problem is, both of those things can't be true. Georgia will only determine control of the U.S. Senate because Trump lost the presidential race. Right now, Republicans have 50 seats in the Senate and Democrats have 48. If Democrats win both races, there will be a 50-50 tie. The reason the runoffs will determine control of the Senate is that since Democrats won the 2020 presidential race, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be able to cast the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the Senate.

Trump seemed to acknowledge the problem with his claims being disconnected from reality, but claimed he was not accepting the fact that President-elect Joe Biden beat him.





"I don't concede ... I think we're gonna win, in which case we'll be the last line of defense. It's called, 'veto, veto, veto.'" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/4U8iyEQd9J

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021



