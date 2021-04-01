Trump's advisers are pushing him to not publicly defend Gaetz: NYT's Maggie Haberman

On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reported Maggie Haberman said that former President Donald Trump is being pressed by his aides not to come to the defense of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) amid the scandal surrounding a federal investigation for sex trafficking.

"Congressman Gaetz is a staunch and vocal ally of President Trump," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Any sense how this news is being received by the president or people in his orbit?"

"The only other person I can think of that I have seen handled an investigation this way is Donald Trump, under investigation by the Mueller team," said Haberman. "But he was president. And it's a little different the protections you have as president, versus anyone else."

"In terms of how Trump and his folks are handling it, they are still processing the information," continued Haberman. "There are some people around President Trump, and President Trump himself, who like Matt Gaetz a lot, and people wary of him in the former president's orbit. The former president's first impulse will be to want to defend him and suggest that this is political, despite the fact it was Bill Barr under whom this investigation started. There are others around the former president who are cautioning him to wait and see what, if anything else, comes out."

Watch below: