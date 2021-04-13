Trump denies snubbing Matt Gaetz — but offers no defense of the embattled Florida man

On Sunday evening, CNN published yet another story on the scandals swirling around Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"Rep. Matt Gaetz, who's facing a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations, was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the ex-President and his allies continue to distance themselves from the Florida congressman. Two people familiar with the matter said Gaetz tried to schedule a visit with Trump after it was first revealed that he was being investigated, but the request was rejected by aides close to the former President, who have urged Trump not to stick his neck out to defend Gaetz," CNN's Gabby Orr, Dana Bash, and Kevin Liptak reported.

A spokesperson for Gaetz denied requesting a meeting. More than 24 hours after it was published, Trump released a statement through his PAC.

"Fake News CNN, relying on all anonymous sources, meaning they probably made the whole thing up, wrote a very dishonest story claiming Congressman Matt Gaetz asked for a meeting with me at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, and was denied. This is completely false," Trump claimed.

But instead of defending Gaetz, Trump instead went on to attack Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has nothing to do with the sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz.

Republicans have largely refused to defend Gaetz and even though Trump issued a statement on the topic, he did not bother to offer a defense.