Trump invites election deniers Mike Lindell and Paul Gosar to speak at Arizona rally
Donald Trump and Mike Lindell. (Facebook)

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lineup of speakers for his Jan. 15 rally in Arizona.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump revealed that the rally would be packed with speakers who support his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Speakers include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who was recently censured after tweeting a violent cartoon that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) are also expected to speak.

Trump announced the rally last week after canceling a press conference that was scheduled for the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read the entire list below.

