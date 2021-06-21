Trump rails against Mike Pence in new interview: 'You would have a different president right now'
Donald Trump during HBO interview. (Screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is still "disappointed" with former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host David Brody pointed out that Trump's followers are "never going to forgive" Pence.

"What's your take on Mike Pence and what's the relationship like?" Brody asked the former president.

"Well, I've always liked Mike and I'm very disappointed that he didn't send it back to the legislatures when you have more votes than you have voters in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that were known then," Trump said.

"I was disappointed that he didn't send it back," he continued. "I felt that he had the right to send it back. He should have sent it back. That's my opinion."

Trump added: "I think you may have found that you would have had a different president right now had he sent them back."

