Trump blows his top after GOP senator says election was fair: 'Is he crazy or just stupid?'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) after he called the 2020 presidential election "fair" over the weekend.

During a Sunday interview, Rounds said, "While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state."

On Monday, Trump accused Rounds of going "woke."

"Is he crazy or just stupid?" Trump wrote. "The numbers are conclusive and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive."

The former president vowed to never endorse Rounds again.

"Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again," Trump said. "The Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like 'Senator' Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our country to succeed. He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my Endorsement again!"

