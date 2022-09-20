Trump declares Mar-a-Lago search a 'military coup' despite being out of power

Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate was like a "military coup" even though he is no longer president of the United States.

In a phone interview, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asked Trump if he planned to release surveillance footage of the search.

"They would rather have me not do it because of the safety of the FBI agents that swarmed the place," the former president explained. "And I don't think they wanted to swarm it if you want to know the truth."

"It's not a pretty picture," he continued. "It looks like a military coup. It's not a pretty picture."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "coup" as "the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group."

As president, Trump reportedly considered launching a military coup of his own to prevent Joe Biden from taking power.

